News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Featured Stories Local News

U.S. Army’s Bomb Disposal Robot Put Through the Motions at the Camden County Sheriff’s Department

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jul 28, 2022

Don’t look now but robotics are introduced earlier this week to the Camden County Sheriff’s Department. It was all part of the sheriff’s department’s Junior Police Academy with several youngsters learning the “in’s and out’s” of law enforcement. Among the topics covered this week included fundamental firearms safety, crime scene processing, the effects of drugs and alcohol, impaired driving and courtroom operations. The academy also featured visits from the highway patrol and the U.S. Army’s bomb disposal unit from Fort Leonard Wood. And, yes, the robot making its way through the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for the Junior Academy this week was a bomb disposal robot from the fort.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News Politics Top Stories

Osage Beach Fire District Asking Public For Help To Pass Tax Increase

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Health Local News State News

Camden County Library District Offering “Cooling Centers” During Heatwave

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Couple Of Arrests Made By HWP Over The Weekend

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Featured Stories Local News

U.S. Army’s Bomb Disposal Robot Put Through the Motions at the Camden County Sheriff’s Department

Jul 28, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Politics Top Stories

Osage Beach Fire District Asking Public For Help To Pass Tax Increase

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Health Local News State News

Camden County Library District Offering “Cooling Centers” During Heatwave

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Couple Of Arrests Made By HWP Over The Weekend

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com