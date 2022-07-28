Don’t look now but robotics are introduced earlier this week to the Camden County Sheriff’s Department. It was all part of the sheriff’s department’s Junior Police Academy with several youngsters learning the “in’s and out’s” of law enforcement. Among the topics covered this week included fundamental firearms safety, crime scene processing, the effects of drugs and alcohol, impaired driving and courtroom operations. The academy also featured visits from the highway patrol and the U.S. Army’s bomb disposal unit from Fort Leonard Wood. And, yes, the robot making its way through the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for the Junior Academy this week was a bomb disposal robot from the fort.

