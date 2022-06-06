News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

U.S. Marshals Track Down Chimpanzee in Sunrise Beach (Seriously)

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 6, 2022

The U.S. Marshals Service converges on the Sunrise Beach area as part of an effort which started in Festus, south of St. Louis. Justin Barlow, Supervisory Deputy of the marshals’ eastern district, says that the subject of the search this time was a chimpanzee which was able to be protected from being seized during the operation in Festus…

      NEWS-06-07-2022 USMS MONKEY-1 - 6th June 2022

The chimpanzee being looked for was seized from the residence in the 1800 block of State Road TT near MM. At least one person who had been allegedly harboring the chimpanzee has a future court date, apparently, for contempt of court in connection to the seizure of the chimpanzees in Festus and the one chimp in Sunrise Beach.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

