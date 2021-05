A Lake Area man’s sharing photos of what he thinks might have been a UFO in the sky Thursday.

“It was about 9 O’clock at night…and I was a, driving down Bluff road. And off to my left I saw a bright object in the Sky and it was brighter than anything else” says Jeff Hughes of Osage Beach.

He tells KRMS News the object seemed to change shape over several seconds.

He says he had never seen anything like it before.