ULC Hearing Scheduled for Wednesday Night in Camden County

The Camden County Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding an important public hearing Wednesday night. They’ll be discussing the revisions in the recently re-written Universal Land Use Code. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says the meeting is the first step in a long process.

NEWS-8-28-18 Hasty ULC Hearing - 28th August 2018

One of the notable changes proposed in the rewrite includes alterations to building regulations that Hasty says will be more amenable for developers building affordable housing complexes. The public meeting will be held at 5pm Wednesday in the county courthouse.