Unemployment numbers for the month of March are higher around the lake area than the state average. The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations reports that Camden County had 64 new claims filed with a jobless rate of 5.8%. There were 54 claims filed in Miller County, where the unemployment rate was 4.9%. Morgan County’s unemployment rate for March was 5.7%. They had 35 new claims filed. Statewide unemployment stands at 3.3%.