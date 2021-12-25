News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

United Airways Cancels Hundreds Of Flights Christmas Eve

Reporter John Rogger

Dec 24, 2021

If you holiday plans having you flying on Christmas Eve with United Airlines, you might as well just stay home.

The company is canceling more than 100 flights due to the new “COVID variant”, that according to a memo sent out to company employees.

Apparently, the spread of the variant has had a major impact on flight crews and operations, so they’re notifying customers ahead of time in case their flights is on the cancellation list.

United is apologizing for the disruption and said it’s working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.

By Reporter John Rogger

