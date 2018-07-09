News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

UPDATE: 3-Year-Old in Near Drowning Over the Weekend Passes Away

By

A 3-year-old from East Linn, MO, involved in one of the two near drownings reported at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend has passed away. That’s according to the highway patrol report which indicates Jared Jones had originally been flown to University Hospital on Saturday after wandering away from the home before being found in the water at the one-half mile mark of Pearson Branch. The youngster had, reportedly, been on life support since and was pronounced dead shortly before 2:30 today. A second near drowning over the weekend involved a 59-year-old from Dallas, Texas, who suffered a medical condition causing him to go underwater several times before being able to be pulled to safety. That incident happened near the 5-mile mark of the Little Niangua Arm. Cedric Frank’s condition from the incident was reported as non-life-threatening and he was taken to Lake Regional.

