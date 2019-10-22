UPDATE: Cause of Death Determined for Camden County Inmate

A Camden County inmate discovered dead in his cell on October 10th, apparently, died from complications caused by a twisted bowel. That’s according to a source that tells KRMS News an autopsy has been completed but the results not yet made public. 44-year-old Douglas May, of Humansville, had complained about not feeling well and was checked out by medical staff at the jail a short time before a sleeping cellmate woke up and discovered that May was dead. At the time, May was being held on felony possession and resisting charges along with misdemeanor charges of harassment and possession of paraphernalia.