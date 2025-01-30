UPDATE: Four Persons of Interest in Connection to Theft from ATM in Osage Beach in Custody in Oklahoma

An update into the ATM theft in Osage Beach…police now say that four persons of interest are in custody in Oklahoma in connection to the alleged theft.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says the investigation began shortly after 2:30 Wednesday morning when officers responded to an alarm sounding at Oak Star Bank on the parkway. Upon arrival, a Ford pickup truck reported as stolen locally was unoccupied with a chain attached to the bumper. The ATM had been forced open and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

The theft is similar to several others that occurred last spring in Versailles, Greenview, Laurie and Eldon which were believed to have been tied to a crime ring out of Houston Texas.

The investigation continues with more updates expected to be announced by Osage Beach police.