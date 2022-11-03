Update From Morgan Sheriff On Halloween Candy Issue

In an update to the Press Release on November 2, 2022;

On November 2, 2022, this office received a report of a 37 year old male that was having a violent reaction that was allegedly caused by tainted Halloween candy. On November 2, 2022, this office examined the packaging from the alleged tainted candy and found no evidence of tampering.

In an abundance of caution this office made the public aware of the allegation.

The reporting party on this incident alleged that the tainted Halloween candy came from local Trunk or Treat events in the cities of Gravois Mills, Laurie and Stover.

On the morning of November 3, 2022, the alleged victim was interviewed at this office, when he became available.

During that interview it was confirmed that other members of his family had eaten the alleged tainted candy with no ill effects.

It was further learned that the alleged victim had been sick for the previous week with the stomach flu.

The alleged victim stated that he had consumed 4 pieces of candy on the night of November 1st and became ill to his stomach.

The alleged victim stated that he had then smoked Marijuana and began to feel better.

The alleged victim stated that he did not begin suffering severe headaches and involuntary movements of his limbs until after smoking the Marijuana.

The alleged victim stated that the Marijuana was old.