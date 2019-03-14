News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Update on Child Molestation Case Involving 61-Year Old Suspect

By Leave a Comment

We have more details today on a child molestation case we told you about earlier this week. A 61-year-old, described in court records as currently homeless, is being held in the Camden County Jail on a quarter-of-a-million dollars bond for an alleged series of sexual encounters with a 13-year-old female juvenile. The probable cause statement filed in the courthouse claims that Robert Hipple admitted having sexual contact with the juvenile while staying overnight in his camper parked in the driveway of a residence in Linn Creek. Hipple, who works as an over-the-road trucker, also stated that the same contact happened several times during the summer of 2018 while camping at the state park. If Hipple is to bond, he also has a GPS requirement. A hearing on his bond is set for the 21st of this month.

