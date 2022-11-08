News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Update On Condo Fire Last Week

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 7, 2022 , ,
More details have been released concerning a fire at a condo complex just north of Camdenton Thursday.

The Mid County Fire Protection District says 6 condo units were damaged and one firefighter received minor injuries.

A spokesman tells KRMS the blaze reported at around 10:30 that morning at a lake side condo complex was challenging because of how the building is constructed and also because of wind gusts of 20 to 35 miles an hour.

The fire was also in an area that has no nearby fire hydrants so a fire boat was called in to supplement what tanker trucks could provide.

Officials say the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

