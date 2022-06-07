News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

UPDATE: Stolen Chimp Located in Sunrise Beach Identified as Famous Hollywood Actor

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Jun 7, 2022 , , , , , , , ,

Updates are coming out about the U.S. Marshals’ convergence upon the Sunrise Beach area as part of an effort to locate a missing chimpanzee.

Sources now say the chimp, named Tonka, costarred in Brendan Frasier’s George of the Jungle among other Hollywood films.

In order to avoid seizure by the US Marshalls’ service last year, Tonka’s handlers allegedly reported that he had died. Hollywood star Alan Cumming even offered a $10,000 bounty for anyone who could find the chimp.

Tonka was eventually located at a residence in the 1800 block of State Road TT.

His former handler, Tonia Haddix, now faces charges of contempt of court in connection to the seizure of the primates.

Tonka was taken to a chimp rescue in Florida.

By Reporter Matt Markivee

