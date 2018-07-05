UPDATED: Drownings

A 13-year old is dead after drowning at Lake of the Ozarks. The water patrol division of the highway patrol reports that 13-year-old Eric Dietrich, of Geneseo, jumped off a boat Wednesday afternoon near the 21-mile mark of the Osage Arm in Salt Hollow Cove. Dietrich did not resurface and his body was recovered by dive team members about four-and-a-half hours later. Earlier in the day, a teen from Chesterfield drowned when he jumped from an embankment into the water at the Offset Quarry, near Fredricktown, in Madison County. 19-year-old Cole Duffel resurfaced for a short time before going back under.