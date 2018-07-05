News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

UPDATED: Drownings

By Leave a Comment

A 13-year old is dead after drowning at Lake of the Ozarks. The water patrol division of the highway patrol reports that 13-year-old Eric Dietrich, of Geneseo, jumped off a boat Wednesday afternoon near the 21-mile mark of the Osage Arm in Salt Hollow Cove. Dietrich did not resurface and his body was recovered by dive team members about four-and-a-half hours later. Earlier in the day, a teen from Chesterfield drowned when he jumped from an embankment into the water at the Offset Quarry, near Fredricktown, in Madison County. 19-year-old Cole Duffel resurfaced for a short time before going back under.

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!