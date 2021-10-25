Updated Storm Damage Reports Across The Lake Area

As expected, severe thunderstorms spawning several tornadoes were reported Sunday afternoon and evening across much of Missouri including here in the Lake Area. Parts of Camden, Miller and Morgan were in the bullseye of the tornado warnings late Sunday afternoon and early evening. Fortunately, preliminary damage reports, for the most part, were kept to a minimum. Camden County EMA Director Samantha Henley says a tree was reported down across Route-BB and a small area of Macks Creek was without power. Also being reported by weather officials in Camden County was damage to one home and multiple outbuildings near Richland along with trees down, power line damage and a façade torn off a church in Morgan County.