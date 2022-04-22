A US Army officer out of Fort Leonard Wood is facing charges following an investigation involving the Camden County Sheriff’s office.

Officials say on April 19th, detectives working with the US Army’s Criminal Unit took 47-year-old Justin Stephens of St. Robert into custody.

Stephens is facing class D felony charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd degree, along with class E felony charges of Domestic Assault in the 3rd degree.

The charges stem from an investigation into an incident in September 2021.

Stephens was taken to the Camden County jail where he has since posted a $100,000 bond.