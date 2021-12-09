The U.S. House of Representatives, Tuesday, voted overwhelmingly in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act…the blueprint to provide funding for the Department of Defense.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on final passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022, which passed by a vote of 363 – 70. This legislation provides our troops with the necessary funding and policy authorizations to keep our nation safe while equipping our military with the tools to address America’s threats throughout the world. The NDAA is annual legislation which determines the policies and funding levels for the Department of Defense and other national security entities. “Tackling threats from China, Russia, Iran, and America’s other adversaries requires our military to be funded adequately to ensure our troops’ readiness remains undeterred. This year’s National Defense Authorization Act achieves this mark with a $25 billion boost to President Biden’s defense budget to develop hypersonics, engineer advanced weapons systems, and invest in our servicemembers while not including harmful provisions such as Red Flag laws or forcing women to register for the draft – which I strongly advocated against. I am proud to see Missouri-focused initiatives which I championed have been included in this legislation, such as authorizing funds for 12 F/A-18 Super Hornets and 17 F-15EX aircraft with additional funding increases within the Army’s small and medium caliber ammunition accounts. I applaud the passage of the NDAA and the strong message it sends to both America’s allies and its enemies.” The following provisions were not included in the final version of the NDAA:

“Red Flag”. The NDAA does not contain a provision allowing judges to issue ex parte protective orders that prohibit firearm possession. The bill makes no changes to law that would impact the Second Amendment Rights of Americans.

Requirement for Women to Register for the Draft. The NDAA does not include a provision requiring women to register for the Selective Service. The bill makes no changes to the Selective Service System, how a draft would be conducted, or who would be conscripted.

Extremism. The NDAA does not include a provision establishing an Office of Extremism at the Department of Defense. It does not require the Department to establish policies to counter extremism or make troops take training courses on extremism.

Several significant Hartzler -led initiatives were included in the final version of the bill, including several wins for Missouri:

12 F/A-18 Super Hornets and 17 F-15EX aircraft, which are made in St. Louis by Boeing.

Increases funding for Army small caliber ammunition, which is produced at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant (LCAAP).

Funding to support needed modernization upgrades at LCAAP.

$160 million for increment 4 of the Fort Leonard Wood hospital replacement project.

$4 million for the Advanced Individual Training Battalion Complex at Fort Leonard Wood.

Funding for the B-21 program, which will eventually replace the B-2 at Whiteman Air Force Base.

Modernization funding for the B-2 to ensure the aircraft maintains its long-range strike capability until the B-21 is fully operational.

Funding for upgrades for the C-130H fleet, including for those at the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base.

Protects criminal investigative command (CID) training at Fort Leonard Wood.

Includes language from Hartzler ’s CADET Act, which ensures cadets at service academies can retain their parental rights.

’s CADET Act, which ensures cadets at service academies can retain their parental rights. Requires DOD to brief Congress on the feasibility of providing service members up to two weeks of permissive temporary duty each year to attend a seminar or event hosted by a nonprofit that focuses on psychological, physical, spiritual, or social wellness.