News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

US Jobs Report Shows Strong July And Issues With Childcare For Missourians

By

The US Jobs report is out, showing a strong month for July with over 900,000 new jobs being added to the economy.

The current National Unemployment rate is now at 5.4%, the lowest since the start of the Pandemic.

However, the rate for teens is nearly double the national average, at 9.6%.

The report shows older employees are staying with their current jobs and childcare continues to remain the biggest hurdle for workers in Missouri.

The report also shows higher wages attracted more skilled talent and motivated individuals who previously weren’t seeking employment.

Missouri’s official numbers were included in the national report, however a separate Missouri based report has yet to be released.

Filed Under: Business, Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com