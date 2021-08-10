US Jobs Report Shows Strong July And Issues With Childcare For Missourians

The US Jobs report is out, showing a strong month for July with over 900,000 new jobs being added to the economy.

The current National Unemployment rate is now at 5.4%, the lowest since the start of the Pandemic.

However, the rate for teens is nearly double the national average, at 9.6%.

The report shows older employees are staying with their current jobs and childcare continues to remain the biggest hurdle for workers in Missouri.

The report also shows higher wages attracted more skilled talent and motivated individuals who previously weren’t seeking employment.

Missouri’s official numbers were included in the national report, however a separate Missouri based report has yet to be released.