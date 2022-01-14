The U.S. Secretary of Labor issues a strong statement warning that OSHA will do everything within its authority to hold businesses failing to require Covid-19 vaccinations accountable for protecting their employees.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh says he is disappointed with the Supreme Court’s ruling on the emergency temporary standard on vaccination and testing.

Walsh also says the current ETS is the best way to protect the nation’s workforce.

Current numbers in the U.S. are showing more than 750-thousand new infections everyday and nearly a million dead from the infection since the pandemic began.