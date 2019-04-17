USDA Issues Disaster Declaration for Some Missouri Flood Victims

Missourians affected by the epic floods a few weeks ago are getting some assistance. Five northwestern counties are now included in a local disaster declaration by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe tells KRMS they’re also hopeful of a federal declaration to allow for additional resources and funding.

The USDA declaration falls under the Emergency Watershed Protection Program and frees up financial and technical assistance for levee repairs, streambank stabilization, logjam removal and more.

Meanwhile, truckers hauling materials to assist in flood recovery were recently granted waivers in road weight limits to get those materials to their destinations as efficiently as possible. Now the Department of Transportation has announced that they’ll be extending the time frame for those waivers until May 15th. Qualifying vehicles must be hauling rock, sand, or gravel to flood-damaged regions within the state. They are permitted to use non-interstates only to reach those destinations.