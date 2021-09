The U.S. Department of Agriculture is putting more than $25 million-dollars toward building or improving renewable energy infrastructure in Missouri.

Officials say it’s part of the nationwide $464 million-dollar effort to help Rural America lower its energy costs.

19 Investments will be made throughout the Show Me State.

USDA officials say these changes could generate nearly 800,000 kilowatt hours of power, which would save Missourians nearly $90,000 dollars annually.