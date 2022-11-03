USDA Rural Development Announces $730,000 Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Grant

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Missouri State Director Kyle Wilkens today announced that the Department is awarding $730,000 grant through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP). “USDA Rural Development works hard to provide farmers, ranchers and small businesses a level playing field in the marketplace. This helps lower food costs and increases quality products for rural Missourians,” said USDA Rural Development State Director Kyle Wilkens. “By assisting independent processing projects in increasing processing capacity, these investments create more opportunities for farmers and ranchers to compete in the market and create new jobs in rural Missouri.”

Today’s announcement:

Zimmerman Meats will receive a $730,000 MPPEP Grant for the expansion of wholesale meat processing operations. Zimmerman Meats LLC, together with its affiliate holding company, operates a meat harvest and processing plant in rural southern Missouri, employing 20 people and serving local producers, wholesale clients, and retail consumers across the region. The business is in the midst of a long-range expansion project. Zimmerman Meats is preparing to undertake the final project phase: the expansion and upgrade of its further processing capabilities and capacity. Geographic Scope: Producers MO and AR

Background: Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP)

MPPEP was designed to support capacity expansion projects in concert with other private and public finance tools. Today’s announcement is the first round of funding made available through Phase I of MPEPP. Additional announcements are expected in the coming weeks. USDA will also soon begin taking applications for a new phase to deploy an additional $225 million nationwide, for a total of up to $375 million, to provide gap financing for independent processing plant projects that fill a demonstrated need for more diversified processing capacity.

