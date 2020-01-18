News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Use Tax Proposed in Lake Ozark Includes Online Purchases and More

Lake Ozark residents will have to decide if they want to spend a little more money when they’re shopping in order to repair city streets. The Board of Aldermen is asking voters to approve a use tax when they go to the polls in April. The use tax applies to all purchases made from out-of-state vendors that do not have a physical location in Missouri. That includes purchases made online, through catalogs, over the phone, or even in person when you leave the state to buy the product. The Missouri Municipal League estimates that Lake Ozark loses out on approximately $134,000 a year in uncollected sales tax revenue.

