The cost of postal service is on the rise again.

According to the AP, inflation will add over $1 billion dollars to the USPS, requiring them to do another rate increase come January 2023.

The recently signed Postal Service Reform Act is helping, by lifting requirements that contributed to the agency’s red ink, including prepaying future retiree health benefits.

Postal officials say their new electric next-generation delivery vehicles will begin rolling next year, with half the first batch of 50,000 vehicles being powered by electricity.

Rates last went up in July with the cost of a first-class Forever stamp increasing by 2 cents to 60 cents.