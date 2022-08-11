News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News State News

USPS Expected To Raise Rates Due To Inflation

ByReporter John Rogger

Aug 10, 2022 , ,

The cost of postal service is on the rise again.

According to the AP, inflation will add over $1 billion dollars to the USPS, requiring them to do another rate increase come January 2023.

The recently signed Postal Service Reform Act is helping, by lifting requirements that contributed to the agency’s red ink, including prepaying future retiree health benefits.

Postal officials say their new electric next-generation delivery vehicles will begin rolling next year, with half the first batch of 50,000 vehicles being powered by electricity.

Rates last went up in July with the cost of a first-class Forever stamp increasing by 2 cents to 60 cents.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

COVID 19 Local News School News Top Stories

Camdenton Schools Look Towards A More Teacher/Parent Approach For Students

Aug 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Slope On Highway 54 Causing Concern For Drivers Heading Westbound

Aug 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Financial Services Being Offered For Extreme Drought Counties In Missouri

Aug 10, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins

You Missed These Top Stories

COVID 19 Local News School News Top Stories

Camdenton Schools Look Towards A More Teacher/Parent Approach For Students

Aug 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Slope On Highway 54 Causing Concern For Drivers Heading Westbound

Aug 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Financial Services Being Offered For Extreme Drought Counties In Missouri

Aug 10, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Net General Revenue Increases 38%

Aug 10, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com