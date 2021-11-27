USPS Starts Preparing For Nationwide Packages For Christmas

With holiday shopping underway, postal workers are gearing up for the rush.

Some packages mailed last holiday season didn’t make it to their destination on time.

Stephen Doherty with the United States Postal Service says last year was a wake up call “It, you know, Again, it spoke volumes. We were far beyond what anybody expected last year, and we we are prepared for that this year. We know what to expect, but we know that it’s going to be another record season for packages and we have all of the infrastructure in place and we’re putting everything in place to make sure we can do that successfully.”

The USPS Fedex and UPS are bringing in nearly a quarter million temporary workers to deliver packages.