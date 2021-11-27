News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

USPS Starts Preparing For Nationwide Packages For Christmas

By

With holiday shopping underway, postal workers are gearing up for the rush.

Some packages mailed last holiday season didn’t make it to their destination on time.

Stephen Doherty with the United States Postal Service says last year was a wake up call “It, you know, Again, it spoke volumes. We were far beyond what anybody expected last year, and we we are prepared for that this year. We know what to expect, but we know that it’s going to be another record season for packages and we have all of the infrastructure in place and we’re putting everything in place to make sure we can do that successfully.”

The USPS Fedex and UPS are bringing in nearly a quarter million temporary workers to deliver packages.

Filed Under: Business, Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com