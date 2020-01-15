Vehicle Crashes Into Firefighter’s Home

A Mid-County firefighter may have had his life saved by being on the job. Chief Scott Frandsen says that this past Saturday, the department was responding to a motor vehicle collision and a medical call when they received a report of a vehicle crashing into a building. They responded to Palm Gardens Drive in Camdenton to find that an SUV had gone through the wall and into the living room and kitchen area of one of the units there. That unit belonged to Deputy Chief Stark. Stark was not at home at the time because he was working on the other calls. His daughter was home but was upstairs and was not hurt. The accident caused substantial damages to the unit. The story involves a bit of irony. Stark had been seriously injured in 2014 when a vehicle drove through the wall of the Camdenton Fire Station.