In arguably the most hotly-contested race in the lake area, challenger Jeff Vernetti unseats incumbent Doctor Lisa Thomas for the District 123 House seat’s position on the November General Election ballot.

NEWS-08-07-2024 VERNETTI WINS

When the final vote was counted on the Republican ticket, Vernetti bested Thomas by a 4,574 to 3,125 count.

Vernetti and Democrat Nancy Bates, who was unopposed, now square off for the seat on November 5th.