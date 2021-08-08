Vernon Publishing Purchases Lake Sun & It’s Affiliated Organizations

A longtime Lake Area Publishing Family is taking over another Legacy Publishing Organization at the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to reports Vernon Publishing, who owns the Eldon Advertiser, The Index in Hermitage and the Tipton Times, has purchased the Lake Sun Leader and its affiliated organizations.

In the report, owner Trevor Vernon says they will begin taking over operations of the paper, it’s online side and several magazines, including Lake Lifestyles and the Vacation News in September.

Trevor Vernon also is the current Mayor of the City of Eldon.