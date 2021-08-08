News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Vernon Publishing Purchases Lake Sun & It’s Affiliated Organizations

By

man sitting on bench reading newspaper

Photo by Roman Kraft on Unsplash

A longtime Lake Area Publishing Family is taking over another Legacy Publishing Organization at the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to reports Vernon Publishing, who owns the Eldon Advertiser, The Index in Hermitage and the Tipton Times, has purchased the Lake Sun Leader and its affiliated organizations.

In the report, owner Trevor Vernon says they will begin taking over operations of the paper, it’s online side and several magazines, including Lake Lifestyles and the Vacation News in September.

Trevor Vernon also is the current Mayor of the City of Eldon.

Filed Under: Business, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com