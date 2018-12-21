Versailles Area Fire Damages Several Structures

A fire reported just after 7:00 Thursday morning causes significant damage to several structures. Versailles Rural Fire Chief Jim Towles says personnel were called to the location on Boulder Road and, upon arrival, discovered one building fully involved with other structures on both sides also involved. Windy conditions hampered efforts at the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported. Assisting at the scene was Stover Fire while Versailles City provided a fill site.