Versailles Continues To Work Towards Biking And Pedestrian Crosswalk Improvements

Biking in the city of Versailles is about to get safer.

City officials are continuing to work on a plan to upgrade numerous bike and pedestrian crossings across the city.

Some concerns have been raised by MODOT over curb drainage issues for these locations, and that could require the city to increase the project budget from $329,000 to $347,000 in order to make the necessary adjustments…making it $18,000 over budget.

City Mayor Terry Silvey indicated to the board of alderman that the bids would likely go out soon and it’s still possible that a contractor could come in under the increased estimate.

In addition to these repairs, the city is still hoping for the possibility of the new Rock Island Trail, which is still in limbo with the State over taking control of the former Ameren owned railway from Kansas City to St. Louis that travels through Versailles as well as Eldon.