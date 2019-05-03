News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Versailles Man Accused of Assaulting Versailles Police, Morgan County Deputies

By Leave a Comment

A Versailles man faces several charges after run-ins with both the Versailles Police and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Versailles Police were called to a local business when someone found a wallet and drug paraphernalia on the floor of the establishment. The wallet belonged to 57-year old Khalifah Faruq. Faruq had an outstanding warrant from Boone County. When the officer attempted to arrest him, Faruq allegedly resisted and threatened the responding officer. When he was taken to jail to be booked, Deputies allege that they found a baggy of pills in his wallet. Faruq again became combative and threatened the deputy and other workers at the Morgan County Jail. He faces two charges of resisting arrest, two counts of 4th-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree harassment.

