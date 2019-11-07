Versailles Man Accused of Child Endangerment in Trouble Again

A Versailles man arrested earlier this year for a DWI wreck with a child in the car, only hours after being bonded out on possession and endangering the welfare of a child charges, finds himself back in custody. Courthouse records indicate the State filed a motion in late October to revoke Christopher Johnson’s probation. The 27-year-old was taken into custody after he tested positive on a breath analysis test when he appeared, Wednesday, for a hearing on the motion to revoke that probation. Johnson is being held without bond.