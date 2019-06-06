News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Versailles Man Accused of Firing Shots From a Vehicle

A Versailles man is facing charges after the Morgan County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of shots fired earlier this week. The incident happened on Sunday near Anchorage Road and Coffee Drive. The caller told dispatchers that they heard shots fired and then heard a vehicle leave the scene at a high rate of speed. Responding deputies initiated a stop of a vehicle located a short distance away from the scene. During the investigation, it was determined that 19-year old Michael Reed pointed a shotgun out of the passenger window and fired it into the air. Reed is charged with unlawful use of a firearm.

