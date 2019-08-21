Versailles Man Accused of Molesting a Child

A 40-year-old from Versailles is taken into custody on sex-related offenses involving a child under the age 14. Courthouse records indicate that Kevin Andrew Howard is formally charged with statutory rape or attempted statutory rape, statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy and child molestation. The charges stem from an incident or incidents which, reportedly, happened earlier this month in Osage Beach. Howard is being held in the Camden County Jail on a $250-thousand bond.