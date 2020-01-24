Versailles Man Accused of Sex Crimes with Three Young Girls

A Versailles man is accused of sex crimes involving three females, including two family members. The allegations against Ryen Reynolds date back as far as 2008, when allegedly digitally penetrated an 8-year old relative. Authorities also say that, earlier this month, Reynolds inappropriately touched two 14-year old girls. He told one of the girls he was measuring her to buy her lingerie from Victoria’s Secret and tried to, quote “measure” her friend as well. Reynolds is charged with first-degree statutory sodomy, second-degree statutory sodomy, three counts of incest, and two counts of second-degree child molestation.