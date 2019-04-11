Versailles Man Arrested After Alleged DWI Wreck

A Morgan County man is arrested after allegedly driving drunk with a child in the car. 26-year old Christopher Johnson of Versailles was taken to the Morgan County jail just before 9 o’clock Wednesday night. Johnson faces five pending charges including DWI with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle, careless & imprudent driving, no valid license or insurance, and no seatbelt. The charges came following an accident on Brendell Boulevard. The Highway Patrol say Johnson failed to negotiate a curve, sending the vehicle off the road before it hit a tree and overturned.