Versailles Man Arrested Again After Being Released from Jail Last Weekend

A Versailles man on bond from a weekend arrest for felony possession of controlled substances and, at least, one firearm is back in custody again facing a new felony possession charge. That’s according to courthouse records which indicate 52-year-old David Damm had also been on probation from charges filed in 2018 including felony possession and misdemeanor patronizing prostitution. As a result of the most recent drug charge, filed on Thursday, the bond posted by Damm for the weekend arrest has been revoked by the court. Damm was scheduled to appear in court on both cases Thursday afternoon.