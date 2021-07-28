News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Versailles Man Arrested In Capitol Protest Faces More Issues Following Shooting Contest

By

A Versailles man facing charges in the January 6th Capitol Protest is now facing more problems, after competing in a shooting contest this month.

During a hearing in federal court last week, investigators learned about the shooting contest after Matthew Loganbill released his results on his own website.

Officials say that violates the terms of his release and they’re asking the court he be restricted from this point on, not to have any firearms.

Loganbill is the owner of Tooth and Nail Armory in Gravois Mills and was one of 12 Missourians arrested following the protest.

He is arguing that he also is a firearms trainer at his business, and needs to be able to handle the guns.

The Kansas City Star reports that the recent shooting competition was part of his firing range business, and was held at the range.

