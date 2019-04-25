News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Versailles Man Charged After Threatening to Shoot School Bus Driver

A Versailles man, reportedly, not happy with how fast a school bus drives by his place everyday faces several charges after threatening to shoot the bus driver. Charges filed on Thursday against 56-year-old Jay Godfroy include making a terrorist threat and resisting arrest, both felonies, to go along misdemeanor charges of obstructing government operations and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The probable cause statement alleges that Godfroy went as far as putting up a speed bump in front of his residence before calling the school stating he was going to shoot the bus driver. Deputies responding reported that Godfroy admitted to the threat and attempted to block entry into his residence to talk with his girlfriend about the sequence of events. Godfroy backed off after being threatened with a taser and told deputies to get a search warrant. They did and no weapons were found inside but there were 12 marijuana pipes and a grinder seized from inside the residence. Godfroy was taken into custody. His bond was set at $5,000.

 

Filed Under: Top Stories

