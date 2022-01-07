A Versailles Firearms Dealer, who’s facing charges for his involvement in the January 6th protest at the US Capitol, will be in Federal Court today.

55-year-old Matthew Loganbill faces charges of Obstruction of a Congressional Proceeding, Unlawful Entry, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct for his role in what national news dubs as an “attack on the Capitol.”

Loganbill came to the attention of the FBI after two witnesses contacted them about posts he had published on his Facebook page about the so-called insurrection.

The status hearing today would likely determine if a plea deal will be negotiated or if the judge will be setting a date for a preliminary hearing.

If convicted, Loganbill faces the possibility of 10 years in prison and/or a total of $505,000 in fines.

Post navigation