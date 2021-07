A Versailles man is facing charges of making a terrorist threat at his workplace.

Officials say 33-year-old Yassine Bouyassine told his co-workers he would “blow up” the Gates Corporation in Versailles on July 8th.

Two employees heard the comments and apparently told their supervisor, who reported the incident to the police.

Bouyassine is being held in the Morgan County jail on a $100,000 bond and will have a bond hearing on July 20.