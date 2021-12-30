News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Versailles Man Facing Charges In Domestic Assault Case On Christmas Eve

Reporter Mike Anthony

Dec 29, 2021
A 39-year-old from Versailles faces several charges after an alleged incident that happened on Christmas Eve in Morgan County.

Courthouse records indicate that Dylan Curtis Vaughn is charged with felony domestic assault, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child, along with a third-degree misdemeanor charge for kidnapping.

Vaughn was taken to the Morgan County Jail and has since, apparently, been released on a $25-thousand bond.

Online records show that an arraignment for Vaughn was scheduled for Tuesday.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

