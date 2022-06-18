News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Versailles Man Finds Himself Back In Jail With New Felony Charges

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 15, 2022 , , ,
person showing handcuff

A 23-year-old from Versailles, who had already been on bond for felony charges, finds himself back in the Morgan County Jail after new felony charges are filed earlier this month.

Courthouse records indicate that Jeffery Barlow had been on bond on charges that include forgery and possession of a controlled substance.

Barlow is now also charged with another felony possession charge along with domestic assault second-degree and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Barlow is being held on $200-thousand on the new charges and no bond on the original charges.

