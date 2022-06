A man from Versailles finds himself in the hospital following a crash on Route W.

According to the Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jacob Kessner went off the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line and left the other side of the road striking a sign and 2 trees before overturning.

Kessner was ejected from the vehicle as he was not wearing a seatbelt and was flowing to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.