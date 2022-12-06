Versailles Man Lands in Morgan County Jail After Leading Authorities on a Pursuit and Manhunt

An attempted traffic stop over the weekend comes to an end in Morgan County but not before the driver led authorities on a pursuit and then a short manhunt.
Sheriff Norman Dills says 40-year-old Richard Russell Rhea reached speeds in Versailles in excess of 70-miles-per-hour before entering private property north of Rabbit Lane and driving through the woods, creeks and a pasture.
A perimeter was set up with the help of Versailles police, the highway patrol, the conservation department and the Morgan County K-9…Pelki.
Pelki almost immediately picked up on Rhea’s scent before locating him a short distance from the stolen vehicle used in the pursuit.
At the time of the incident, Rhea was on probation-parole for burglary and stealing.
He now also faces felony charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, property damage and resisting arrest.
Rhea is being held on no bond in the Morgan County Jail with an arraignment which is scheduled for Tuesday morning.