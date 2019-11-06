Versailles Man Sent to Prison for Sexually Abusing a Child

A Versailles man could spend the next decade behind bars for sex crimes involving a child. 28-year old Trentyn Greschner entered guilty pleas to charges of child molestation involving a victim under the age of 14 and sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15. Prosecutor Ben Winfrey says Greschner touched the child with his genitals and exposed himself for the purpose of gratification. He was sentenced to 10 years on the molestation charge and another four years on the misconduct count. The judge ordered the sentences to be served concurrently despite the objections of the prosecution.