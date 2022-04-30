News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News State News

Versailles Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prision

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Apr 29, 2022 , , ,
closeup photo of gavel

A Versailles man will spend the next 15 years in federal prison without parole after being sentenced in U.S. District Court for illegally possessing methamphetamine and a firearm.

37-year-old Nathaniel Owen Davis pled guilty to the charges back in November before being handed the sentence on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark.

Davis had been accused of tossing a bag with more than 300 grams of pure meth and a 9-millimeter handgun out his window when he was  stopped by a Miller County deputy back in January, 2019, on Scrivner Road.

 

****More info:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Versailles, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for illegally possessing methamphetamine and a firearm.

Nathanael Owen Davis, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 180 months in federal prison without parole.

On Nov. 18, 2021, Davis pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

A Miller County, Mo., sheriff’s deputy stopped Davis, who driving an SUV on Scrivner Road in Miller County, on Jan. 27, 2019. By the time the deputy turned his patrol vehicle around and caught up to Davis, Davis had thrown a bag out of his vehicle. The deputy retrieved the bag from the roadway; the bag contained Davis’s wallet, 308 grams of pure methamphetamine, and a Walther 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a loaded magazine that contained three bullets.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Lynn. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Miller County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force.

Project Safe Neighborhoods

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.  PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.  Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.  As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Business Local News Politics School News State News

Education Funding Makes It Into MO Senate’s Version Of State OP Budget

Apr 29, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News Top Stories

Manhunt Continues For Lake Area Man Accused Of Biting Off Victim’s Ear

Apr 29, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Community Events Local News

Kids Harbor Recieves Check From Auction Sale At The Old Quality Inn

Apr 29, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Politics School News State News

Education Funding Makes It Into MO Senate’s Version Of State OP Budget

Apr 29, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News Top Stories

Manhunt Continues For Lake Area Man Accused Of Biting Off Victim’s Ear

Apr 29, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Community Events Local News

Kids Harbor Recieves Check From Auction Sale At The Old Quality Inn

Apr 29, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News School News State News

School Of The Osage Senior Recognized With Honorable Mention In 100 Scholars Program

Apr 29, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com