A Versailles man will spend the next 15 years in federal prison without parole after being sentenced in U.S. District Court for illegally possessing methamphetamine and a firearm.

37-year-old Nathaniel Owen Davis pled guilty to the charges back in November before being handed the sentence on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark.

Davis had been accused of tossing a bag with more than 300 grams of pure meth and a 9-millimeter handgun out his window when he was stopped by a Miller County deputy back in January, 2019, on Scrivner Road.

****More info:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Versailles, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for illegally possessing methamphetamine and a firearm.

Nathanael Owen Davis, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 180 months in federal prison without parole.

On Nov. 18, 2021, Davis pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

A Miller County, Mo., sheriff’s deputy stopped Davis, who driving an SUV on Scrivner Road in Miller County, on Jan. 27, 2019. By the time the deputy turned his patrol vehicle around and caught up to Davis, Davis had thrown a bag out of his vehicle. The deputy retrieved the bag from the roadway; the bag contained Davis’s wallet, 308 grams of pure methamphetamine, and a Walther 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a loaded magazine that contained three bullets.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Lynn. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Miller County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force.

Project Safe Neighborhoods

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.