Versailles Man Seriously Hurt After Crash on Prairie Hollow Road

A 43-year old man from Versailles taken to University Hospital with serious injuries was apparently driving too fast for the road conditions, resulting in a crash Sunday evening. The wreck happened on Prairie Hollow Road just after 7:30 p.m. Cole Stevenson hit loose packed gravel and lost control of his Jeep Wrangler. The vehicle went off the roadway and overturned, ejecting Stevenson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Highway Patrol.