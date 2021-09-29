News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Versailles Man Wins Big At Annual Phoenix Bass Tournament At Lake Of The Ozarks

By

A Versailles man is taking home the grand prize for the annual two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super-Tournament at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Payden Hibdon earned just over $8,400 for his victory at the event, which is hosted by the Tri-County Lodging Association.

The top 4 winners were all from the Lake Area, including Corey Cook of Lebanon, Casey Scanlon of Eldon and Lawson Hibdon of Versailles.

5th place went to Lance Williams of Billings, MO.

The 2021 MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division.

You can read more about the event below:

 

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (Sept. 27, 2021) – Boater Payden Hibdon of Versailles, Missouri wins the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super-Tournament Presented by T-H Marine at Lake of the Ozarks Presented by Fenwick in Osage Beach, Missouri on Sunday. Payden earned $8,438 for his victory at the event, hosted by the Central Missouri’s Tri-County Lodging Association.

The 2021 MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championships. Boaters will compete for a $60,000 prize package, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, while Strike King co-anglers will fish for a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard.

The top six finishers in each regional will then qualify for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American.

The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers plus tournament winners from each Phoenix Bass Fishing League division will also earn priority entry into the Toyota Series, the pathway to the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit and ultimately the MLF Bass Pro Tour.

For complete details and updated information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on MLF’s social media outlets at Facebook TwitterInstagram, and YouTube.

About MLF BIG5
MLF BIG5 is part of MLF, the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization. It provides anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money across five tournament circuits featuring a five-biggest-fish format. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with offices in Benton, Kentucky, MLF and its partners conduct more than 290 bass-fishing tournaments annually around the world, including the United States, Canada, China, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Namibia, Portugal, South Africa, Spain and Zimbabwe.

MLF tournaments are broadcast on Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, MyOutdoorTV, Discovery and CBS Sports while MLF Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros to the world’s most avid bass anglers.

TOP 10 RESULTS

RANK BOATER NAME/HOMETOWN BASS WEIGHT AWARD
1st Payden Hibdon of Versailles, Mo. 10 32-14 $8,438
2nd Corey Cook of Lebanon, Mo. 10 32-4 $4,219
3rd Casey Scanlon of Eldon, Mo. 10 31-11 $2,812
4th Lawson Hibdon of Versaillies, Mo. 10 31-11 $1,969
5th Lance Williams of Billings, Mo. 10 31-9 $1,688
6th Rick Fishback of Springfield, Mo. 10 29-14 $1,547
7th Brock Reinkemeyer of Warsaw, Mo. 10 28-10 $1,406
8th Roger Fitzpatrick of Eldon, Mo. 10 27-11 $1,266
9th Early Garrison, IV of Bull Shoals, Ark. 10 27-9 $1,125
10th Joe Grafeman of Camdenton, Mo. 10 27-5 $984

 

RANK STRIKE KING CO-ANGLER NAME/HOMETOWN BASS WEIGHT AWARD
1st Anthony Johnson of Excelsior Springs, Mo. 8 20-7 $4,219
2nd Troy Karafa of Racine, Wis. 8 18-14 $2,110
3rd Cody Carl of Lake Latawana, Mo. 7 17-2 $1,406
4th Bryan Barnard of Harrison, Ark. 9 15-12 $984
5th Shane McGinnis of Springfield, Mo. 7 15-11 $844
6th Joshua Allison of Carl Junction, Mo. 6 15-0 $774
7th Kelby Humble of Rogersville, Mo. 7 14-11 $703
8th Chris Bunk of Sullivan, Mo. 6 14-10 $633
9th Mark Glover of Raytown, Mo. 5 13-0 $563
10th Christian Singer of Bunceton, Mo. 6 12-5 $492

CONTINGENCY AWARDS

AWARD NAME CONTINGENCY PAYOUT
Boater Big Bass Adam Caldwell of Springfield, Mo. 5-pound, 11-ounce bass $1,365
Strike King Co-Angler Berkley Big Bass Brock Krohne of Belton, Mo. 5-pound, 4-ounce bass $682
Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus Brad Jelinek of Lincoln, Mo. Eligible Phoenix Boat* $500

* Boaters are eligible to win up to an extra $7,000 per event in each Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine tournament if all requirements are met. More information on the Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus contingency program can be found at PhoenixBassBoats.com.

WINNING BAITS

ANGLER BAIT COLOR
Boater Guido Jig N/A
Strike King Co-Angler Unspecified Cut Tail Worm N/A

2021 QUALIFICATION OPPORTUNITIES

EVENT DATE LOCATION HOST
Ozark Division – Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Oct. 7-9 Norfork Lake, Mountain Home, Ark. Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce
2022 Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American June 2-4 Lake Hamilton, Hot Springs, Ark. Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism & Visit Hot Springs

 

Filed Under: Business, Entertainment, Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com