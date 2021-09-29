Versailles Man Wins Big At Annual Phoenix Bass Tournament At Lake Of The Ozarks

A Versailles man is taking home the grand prize for the annual two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super-Tournament at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Payden Hibdon earned just over $8,400 for his victory at the event, which is hosted by the Tri-County Lodging Association.

The top 4 winners were all from the Lake Area, including Corey Cook of Lebanon, Casey Scanlon of Eldon and Lawson Hibdon of Versailles.

5th place went to Lance Williams of Billings, MO.

The 2021 MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division.

You can read more about the event below:

The top six finishers in each regional will then qualify for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American.

The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers plus tournament winners from each Phoenix Bass Fishing League division will also earn priority entry into the Toyota Series, the pathway to the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit and ultimately the MLF Bass Pro Tour.

For complete details and updated information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on MLF’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About MLF BIG5

MLF BIG5 is part of MLF, the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization. It provides anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money across five tournament circuits featuring a five-biggest-fish format. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with offices in Benton, Kentucky, MLF and its partners conduct more than 290 bass-fishing tournaments annually around the world, including the United States, Canada, China, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Namibia, Portugal, South Africa, Spain and Zimbabwe.

MLF tournaments are broadcast on Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, MyOutdoorTV, Discovery and CBS Sports while MLF Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros to the world’s most avid bass anglers.

TOP 10 RESULTS

RANK BOATER NAME/HOMETOWN BASS WEIGHT AWARD 1st Payden Hibdon of Versailles, Mo. 10 32-14 $8,438 2nd Corey Cook of Lebanon, Mo. 10 32-4 $4,219 3rd Casey Scanlon of Eldon, Mo. 10 31-11 $2,812 4th Lawson Hibdon of Versaillies, Mo. 10 31-11 $1,969 5th Lance Williams of Billings, Mo. 10 31-9 $1,688 6th Rick Fishback of Springfield, Mo. 10 29-14 $1,547 7th Brock Reinkemeyer of Warsaw, Mo. 10 28-10 $1,406 8th Roger Fitzpatrick of Eldon, Mo. 10 27-11 $1,266 9th Early Garrison, IV of Bull Shoals, Ark. 10 27-9 $1,125 10th Joe Grafeman of Camdenton, Mo. 10 27-5 $984

RANK STRIKE KING CO-ANGLER NAME/HOMETOWN BASS WEIGHT AWARD 1st Anthony Johnson of Excelsior Springs, Mo. 8 20-7 $4,219 2nd Troy Karafa of Racine, Wis. 8 18-14 $2,110 3rd Cody Carl of Lake Latawana, Mo. 7 17-2 $1,406 4th Bryan Barnard of Harrison, Ark. 9 15-12 $984 5th Shane McGinnis of Springfield, Mo. 7 15-11 $844 6th Joshua Allison of Carl Junction, Mo. 6 15-0 $774 7th Kelby Humble of Rogersville, Mo. 7 14-11 $703 8th Chris Bunk of Sullivan, Mo. 6 14-10 $633 9th Mark Glover of Raytown, Mo. 5 13-0 $563 10th Christian Singer of Bunceton, Mo. 6 12-5 $492

CONTINGENCY AWARDS

AWARD NAME CONTINGENCY PAYOUT Boater Big Bass Adam Caldwell of Springfield, Mo. 5-pound, 11-ounce bass $1,365 Strike King Co-Angler Berkley Big Bass Brock Krohne of Belton, Mo. 5-pound, 4-ounce bass $682 Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus Brad Jelinek of Lincoln, Mo. Eligible Phoenix Boat* $500

* Boaters are eligible to win up to an extra $7,000 per event in each Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine tournament if all requirements are met. More information on the Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus contingency program can be found at PhoenixBassBoats.com.

WINNING BAITS

ANGLER BAIT COLOR Boater Guido Jig N/A Strike King Co-Angler Unspecified Cut Tail Worm N/A

