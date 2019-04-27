Versailles Man With Long Record Arrested Again in Morgan County

A 32-year-old from Versailles taken into custody last July after being wanted for more than a year on several charges is back in trouble again in Morgan County. After being sentenced on previous charges of unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting and furnishing, or attempt to furnish, pornographic material to a minor, Travis Duane Whistler is now charged with two felony counts of domestic assault. The charges are in connection to his arrest on Wednesday. Courthouse records indicate, due to information contained in the probable cause report, that Whistler is being held without bond.